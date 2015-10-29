Neosho Homicide Investigation

Neosho police are investigating a homicide after finding a body wrapped in a tent in rural McDonald County.



"We had a different investigation that we were working and [officers] brought forward this information.. from an informant," Neosho Police Chief David Kennedy said. "And [the informant] actually took us to rural McDonald County."

The informant led officers to a body off Stover Hollow Rd. As of now police are without a suspect. Chief Kennedy wouldn't comment whether the informant knew the victim or killer, saying the informant is a suspect in a separate case, and now someone police are looking into regarding the homicide. According to Kennedy, the informant said the murder happened in July.

"Locally, we do not have any missing persons, active missing persons cases," Kennedy said.

Police say they were informed the actual homicide took place at the Hickory Creek RV park, in Neosho, before the body was moved to and dumped off in McDonald County.

Police haven't identified the victim, or identified a suspect, but believe the killer had taken residence at the RV park and are continuing the investigation in Neosho.

"We've started obtaining some search warrants for some residence to try to identify some more evidence," Kennedy said.

Police sent the body to Springfield for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Neosho Police Department.