Quantcast

Neosho Homicide Investigation - KOAM TV 7

Neosho Homicide Investigation

Updated:
NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

Neosho police are investigating a homicide after finding a body wrapped in a tent in rural McDonald County.

"We had a different investigation that we were working and [officers] brought forward this information.. from an informant," Neosho Police Chief David Kennedy said. "And [the informant] actually took us to rural McDonald County."

The informant led officers to a body off Stover Hollow Rd. As of now police are without a suspect. Chief Kennedy wouldn't comment whether the informant knew the victim or killer, saying the informant is a suspect in a separate case, and now someone police are looking into regarding the homicide. According to Kennedy, the informant said the murder happened in July.

"Locally, we do not have any missing persons, active missing persons cases," Kennedy said. 

Police say they were informed the actual homicide took place at the Hickory Creek RV park, in Neosho, before the body was moved to and dumped off in McDonald County.

Police haven't identified the victim, or identified a suspect, but believe the killer had taken residence at the RV park and are continuing the investigation in Neosho. 

"We've started obtaining some search warrants for some residence to try to identify some more evidence," Kennedy said.

Police sent the body to Springfield for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Neosho Police Department.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.