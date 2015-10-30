Local man creates app to help schools during crisis

A local man has created a cloud-based program to help schools in the event of a crisis.

It’s frequently in the headlines, an armed person in a school. That's what pushed Chad Doss to develop "Lokdown” to answer a simple question.

“How can we make communication faster for teachers and responding law enforcement and administrators that need that real time information,” he says.

The program was first tested in the Webb City School District and training with the app continues.

“He contacted us and said can we take a look at this in the school and we were a part of that pilot and it turned out to be a great investment for us,” says Kevin Cooper, assistant superintendent with the district.

Teachers access the program on any computer or smart phone and instantly alert staff, district administrators and local emergency responders of an intruder. It allows them to provide real time information about the safety and location of their students.

During the recent shooting in Oregon, “17,18 minutes into it, people were still being victims because they didn't even know anything was going on. And that's what Lokdown alleviates, that immediate communication to everybody on the campus,” says Doss.

The program is currently used in almost 100 districts. Lokdown creators are currently working with Representative Charlie Davis to have it statewide by next school year.

“I absolutely hope it goes nationwide. We can't stop anybody who has ill intent. What we can do is be prepared and that's what we help school districts do,” says Doss.

Before using the app, it took nearly a half hour to complete a drill in Webb City. The app gets that time down to less than 4 minutes.