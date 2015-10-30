Body found in Joplin

Authorities look for answers after a man's body is found in Joplin.

A passerby saw the body under the Main Street Bridge this morning and notified police. The body was next to the railroad tracks but police say there are no indications that it was a train-pedestrian accident.

“Indications are that it’s not a suspicious death,” says Corporal Chuck Niess with the Joplin Police Department.

They have not identified the body at this time but believe the man was 40 to 50 years old.

“The body has been sent to Kansas City for an autopsy and that will probably occur on Monday so at that time we'll determine what the cause of death is and will help us figure out what happened,” continues Niess.

More information as it comes in.

***Update, 10/31***

Joplin police identify the body found under the main street bridge this week as 56-year old Alan D. Jaques from Joplin.

Jaques' family has been notified and his death is still under investigation. Police are not saying if his death is suspicious and a cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy is being conducted with results expect Monday.