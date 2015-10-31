Vernon County Sheriff's Office checking that sex offenders follow Halloween requirements

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is out ensuring that registered sex offenders are complying with certain Halloween requirements tonight. The requirements were sent to the homes of all registered sex offenders in the county and have been posted publicly.

By law, sex offenders are required to avoid all Halloween related contact with children, remain inside their residence between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. unless required to be elsewhere for just cause, which includes but is not limited to employment or medical emergencies, post a sign at his or her house stating “no candy or treats at this residence,” and leave all outside residential lights off after 5 p.m.

“Most of our sex offenders in the county are compliant. In the past when we've done these checks they're usually there, they've got the signs there, the lights not on. We’re going to try to check all of them but the main areas we're going to start with are the areas that are in the towns throughout Vernon County. Here in Nevada, Sheldon, Bronaugh, Walker, the places that kids might be walking up streets,” says Sheriff Jason Mosher.

He says there will be no tolerance for anyone found to be in violation of the laws during this time frame.

"Some of it just depends on what’s happening when the Deputy actually shows up at their door. It could result anywhere from referrals being made to the prosecutor at a later date after an investigation and it could be as severe as being arrested right there on the spot,” continues Mosher.

To check if there are registered sex offenders in your neighborhood, visit http://www.familywatchdog.us/