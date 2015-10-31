American Red Cross installs free smoke detectors

In the last fiscal year, there were over 100 fires in Jasper and Newton Counties. As fire preparedness month comes to an end, the American Red Cross works to spread awareness and lower that number.

"There’s actually 7 fires death a day which is astronomical and our goal is to get that down to 4 or 5. Actually in 2/3 of all fire related deaths, there are no smoke alarms in the home,” says Jackie Kennedy with the American Red Cross.

The organization partnered with the Duenweg Fire Department to install smoke detectors in a mobile home park free of charge. They also replaced batteries in homes that already had detectors and passed out fire evacuation plans. Residents were grateful.

“Well safety has to be number 1 over everything,” says resident Tom Kemp.

Officials and homeowners agree that having new, working smoke detectors can save lives.

“We find that people are totally unprepared and one of the main goals of our whole campaign is to reduce fire deaths by 25 percent,” says Kennedy.

"One ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” adds Kemp.

They put in about 20 detectors today. The Red Cross does this every year as a part of national fire preparedness month.