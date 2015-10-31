Motion For Discovery Denied

Judge Larry Hendricks denies a motion for discovery by the Castle Rock Casino group.

Castle Rock, along with Cherokee County, have fought the Kansas Lottery's decision to award Kansas Crossing the right to build a casino in Southeast Kansas.

The motion for discovery could have continued to delay the already-halted construction of the Kansas Crossing project for more than a year.

Kansas Crossing is in the midst of a 90-day extension for completion of the casino while legal action continues.

Judge Hendricks will rule on a permanent restraining order to halt construction in January.

