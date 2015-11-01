Forest Park Baptist hosts Sunday fun day

Forest Park Baptist Church has a good problem: a large and growing congregation.

"At a large church, you have to work a little harder to make it feel like a small church family," lead pastor John Swadley said.

As an answer, the church hosted a "Sunday Fun Day" for families and children to partake in a hot dog lunch and games for the kids. Many large inflatables were available for children to play in as well.

"We really just wanted to have a positive experience where families could do things together, get to know some new people, make some new friends, and just have a good time being the family of God together," Swadley said.