Four state hunters sight their firearms

The Joplin Rifle and Gun Club hosts a gun sight-in day for its members on the first Sunday of every November. Hunters are invited to come sight their rifles to prepare for deer season, which begins mid-November for firearms and runs through December for bow-hunters.

"We make sure the rifle is functioning properly and sighted in so you don't have an errant sight, and when they see the animal they want to take, why, they'll have confidence in the fact that when they aim properly, they will have a clean take," gun club president Eugene Spears said.

About two dozen hunters took advantage of the weather and attended, where they shot their firearms while a gun club officer examined the accuracy of the shot and corrected if necessary.

Spears said a clean shot makes for a humane harvest of the animal, so it can be used properly according to the shooter's desire.