Pups on parade for AKC Joplin show

The Joplin Convention Center was full of barks and wags as the Tri-State Kennel Club hosts its annual AKC-certified dog show. This year, 870 dogs took part in the competition based on breed, obedience and showmanship.

"People breed and show their dogs because they have a love for the sport and to better the breed," Tri-State Kennel Club president Janet Bartholomew said.

Joplin Humane Society ran the concession stand, where donations benefit their canines in the shelter. A sign read $1 feeds a dog for a day, $5 pays for flea treatment and $10 gives a dog its first shots and wormer.

Bruce Petersen and his wife came from Illinois for the show because they love the Joplin-area and seeing their dog-breeder friends here yearly.

"It's very laid back, people are very friendly, the show committee puts on a great show, the grooming areas were very well organized which is very important for us when you come to a show," Petersen said.