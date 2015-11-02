CJ Post Office wins national breast cancer fundraiser for the third year

The Carl Junction Post Office was filled with residents congratulating Postmaster Sharon Clark on a huge victory. For the third year in a row, Carl Junction sold the most breast cancer stamps in the nation, raising money for research.

October may be over, but Sharon Clark leaves the breast cancer awareness decorations out in the Carl Junction Post Office, a reminder of what she accomplished again this year.

“I was excited, I was stunned, I was humbled, I was crying, I wanted to scream and shout from the biggest building in Carl Junction. I’ve never had so many emotions. And I know somebody said well you've won it before but each year it's a different feeling,” says Clark.

They were behind most of the month and Clark, a breast cancer survivor, didn't think they would pull it off. But her passion has rallied the support of Carl Junction and the surrounding communities.

“I believe that a lot of people come to our post office to support our post master mainly. She works so hard for the cancer drive," says Robert Cook, a Carl Junction council member.

For each stamp sold, 11 cents goes towards cancer research. People bought hundreds at a time, companies thousands, and postmasters from other offices came to Carl Junction just to help Clark in the competition. Under Clark’s leadership, the post office sold 88,998 breast cancer stamps and raised $53,398.80 for cancer research.

“I believe that we'll find a cure one day but it’s going to take dollars and by selling more stamps we raise more dollars,” she says.

Carl Junction raised $14,000 more than the second place post office in Punta Gorda, Florida, a city with a much larger population. And while she loves winning, Clark never loses sight of her purpose.

“I just want to get the word out, I don't feel I do anything special, everyone says oh yeah you do but I just do my job and I’m just a little more vocal than some people. Now I guess I know what a movie star feels like today,” says Clark.

She has had so much success with the sales her boss had her go train other local post offices. Next October will be her last before she retires and she hopes to claim a fourth victory.