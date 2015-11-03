Royals merchandise frenzy at local retailers

One of the natural next steps in continuing the celebration of the Royals' World Series win is buying the latest and greatest championship gear.

"We're lucky to have shirts in yesterday and we'll have a lot more coming in the next few days and all the other merchandise, hats, glasses, pennants, that stuff takes a little bit longer than shirts," Vice President of Jock's Nitch, John Minton said.

Both Jock's Nitch and Hibbett Sports have had merchandise flying off the shelves since Monday morning.

"It's really a trick to get it all, the shirt guys are printing in Kansas City so we've had trucks going back and forth and going to all our stores, Topeka, Lawrence, Parsons and here, it's a little bit of logistics on our end to get it all done and we have to wait on the shirts, and everyone has been behind this year so it's really great but by the next couple days we'll probably have 20 to 30 different Royals world series champions shirts in stock," Minton said.

Shoppers of all ages make a beeline for the new gear as soon as they walk in the door.

"I was surprised it was in so quickly, given that they won Sunday night so it's pretty cool that they had it all ready to go out here, pretty sure I'm going to wear this shirt tomorrow actually," shopper Kyle Sherrill said.

Screen-printed fan gear arrives daily in trucks coming from the Kansas City area. Embroidered apparel will take a few additional days.

"We are driving back and forth from getting lots of merchandise, we'll be receiving merchandise throughout this entire week," Hibbett manager Tracee Madl said.

Many shoppers go for the merchandise the Royals roster broke out shortly after the win on Sunday night.

"As soon as I saw that I mean I said, I want to spend all my money on all that, especially the hats, hoodies, you know that's probably one of my favorites," shopper Dylan Bull said.

Merchandise will be continually restocked as the holiday season is approaching.