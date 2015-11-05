Joplin man wins Country Music Award

A lot of work goes into creating the songs we hear on the radio, and it requires a slew of people. One successful music engineer got his start right here in the 4 states. In fact, he’s a CMA winner.

When Chris Stapleton accepts the album of the year award at the CMAs, he's not the only one being recognized. Engineer Vance Powell played a huge role in making that album.

“He’s just a fantastic artist, a fantastic talent, and I’m glad that last night he got the recognition he definitely deserves,” says Vance Powell.

Powell was born in raised in Joplin and it's where he got his start in music.

“I worked with a few bands in Joplin and I worked at a studio there in Joplin called Massey studios and it was cool. I'm proud to be from Joplin, Joplin was a great town, Joplin had a great little music scene,” says Powell.

“As a teenager, all of his buddies or several of the buddies got into the music business in little bands, neighborhood bands, garage bands and so forth. Well he couldn't play an instrument but he was into electronics and sound,” says Powell’s father, Virgil McCoy.

His family still lives in Joplin, their house filled with proof of his success. Powell spent years working his way from Joplin to Springfield and finally landed in Nashville. He's traveled all over the world working with Jack White, Radiohead, Willie Nelson, and so many more.

“I’m involved in every aspect of it. From the recording, to the mixing, to approving the mastering,” says Powell.

He has won 3 Grammy’s, his first in 2002 for his work with Jars of Clay. He says his parents earned that Grammy, allowing them to keep it in their home.

“My parents are the number 1 reason that I’m doing this now,” he says.

Despite his success, his parent's say their son has stayed humble, always helping someone else. He's even worked in the studio with local artist, the Ben Miller Band.

“Now all he's interested in is having mom and dad down for Christmas and entertaining them,” says McCoy.

Powell also designed and built a studio in Nashville for Martina McBride.