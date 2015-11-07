MSSU honors veterans with week of events

Missouri Southern State University takes Veterans Day to the next level with its Veteran's Week. Events kicked off at the last home football game, where veterans were honored a number of ways.

A military vehicle was on display for children and families to get a closer look at. Active-duty National Guard members were present to answer questions.

Two veterans with ties to the university assisted with the coin toss. Captain Chase Phillips of the Missouri National Guard also works as the military science professor at MSSU. Being a veteran, he knew the importance of providing information and resources to veterans while celebrating them throughout the week.

"We welcome public veterans to come on to campus and recognize their service and an opportunity to reach out and know some of the benefits as well that are in Joplin that can serve them," Phillips said.

MSSU's "show me gold" color guard presented the colors before the game against Fort Hays State University on Saturday. During the first quarter, veterans were asked to stand and be recognized. One of those veterans is Arleen Thomas who served in the U.S. Navy. Thomas has a daughter that attends MSSU and was pleased with the show of support by MSSU.

"It's really neat because it gives back to everyone and it's a great program, and it's really getting off the ground now and hopefully it will spread not just through Missouri Southern but hopefully other universities will pick up some kind of program similar to it," Thomas said of their Veterans Week activities.

A detailed-list of the Veterans Week events can be found here: http://accents.mssu.edu/index.php/2015/11/veterans-week-activities-planned-at-missouri-southern/