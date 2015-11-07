'Cougar Carnival' raises funds for school

College Heights Christian School hosts its annual 'Cougar Carnival', a school carnival open to the public where all proceeds benefit the classrooms.

Every grade level sets up a booth and in return, accepts all the proceeds for their different projects for the year. The senior class booth raises proceeds for graduation costs.

Abbi Hardy has worked the carnival every year she was in school at CHCS.

"We have it every year, I've worked it for, let's see, 14 years now. And it's really fun, it gets the whole school involved, the high school and middle school classes make booths for the school so the little elementary children are able to have fun, it's just a way for our school to bond together," Hardy said.

Games such as a cake-walk, skee-ball and inflatable bouncy houses were popular hits this year. Kindergarten teacher Rebecca Emery greeted families entering the carnival.

"The school carnival is about getting together, community, it's open to the public, it raises money for our classes, good games, good food, and on a daily basis we are all teaching and busy but when we're here, we're enjoying one another," Emery said.

Fundraising dollars are necessary as College Heights Christian School continues to grow. Only 80 students were enrolled in the school's inception in 1978, and nearly 600 attend today.