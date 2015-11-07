Table tennis tournament at Memorial Hall

Joplin Table Tennis Club along with Joplin Parks and Recreation host a table tennis tournament at historic Memorial Hall.

The local club practices there twice weekly, making it a suitable venue for the 34 athletes that competed today for $155 in prize money.

"We're trying to promote the sport, it's a benefit not only for the city but also for everyone who plays this sport, or for health purposes," club president Janus Lazarus said.

Athletes came from as far as Oklahoma City, Springfield and Tulsa for the tournament.

"We drive to a lot of tournaments, it's fun to get away and plan tournaments and meet new people and see old friends here," Claire Li said. Li plays for the Oklahoma City Table Tennis Club.

All skill levels and ages competed, with ranked players and one ex-Olympic table tennis player serving up some tough competition. For more information about the club, visit joplinttc.wix.com/jttc