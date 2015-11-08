Oswego church celebrates local heroes

An Oswego church honors local heroes. Following services, Assembly of God hosted a lunch for community EMT, firefighters, police, veterans and their families.

“We take them for granted you know they're always there every time we call, the firemen show up, the police show up, the ambulance driver is there and a lot of times we appreciate it but we never say it so we're just trying to teach our people in the church to say it as well,” says Pastor Steven McBrien.

Church volunteers have been serving the meal for the past 6 years to give recognition to those that serve the community. Today, they fed 80 people to thank them for their work.

“You can always tell a good hero, they never want to step up and be in front of people, they’re humble and they serve and that’s usually a good sign of a hero so you may have to prod them a little bit but they do truly appreciate it and they do need to be honored,” says McBrien.

The heroes also receive a bible that is specific to their trade at the event.

"I feel greatly honored by it you know we're a humble quiet type of fire service so it’s nice when the community reaches out and acknowledges us for what we do,” says Oswego Firefighter Kevin Sheddrick.