Sacred Heart hosts 66th annual turkey dinner

A Webb City church serves 2,000 meals this weekend. Sacred Heart hosts a successful 66th Annual Turkey Dinner and Silent Auction. This year 100 turkeys were prepared for the 2 day event. Families from Webb City and the surrounding communities support the church while enjoying a good meal and fellowship. Parishioners serve the guests, an opportunity church youth take seriously.

“When a kid has to go to you and say what would you like to eat you know what kind of food would you like do you want sweetened coffee do you want cream they have to communicate with adults you know and that’s a great experience for the kids and actually they love it. These kids are just so serious about it and it’s really great to see a 10 or 12 year old child helping some older people that they just really love the interaction,” says Will Roderique, co-chairperson of the event.

They also delivered meals to the needy or members who can't easily leave their homes. The money raised goes to the church.