Sheriff investigates suspicious fires in McCune, Kansas

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of suspicious fires.

Two fires in the last 24 hours are added to a growing list in McCune, Kansas.

A house on 6th street was on fire Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. No one was living there but there are still belongings inside. A few hours later, after 1 a.m. this morning, a second house burned. The woman who grew up in that home on Brunetti Drive says since abandoned houses have been targeted, she knew her old house would be.

The Sheriff says similar fires burning abandoned houses, garages, or sheds have been happening over the past 6 months. He suspects they are related. In several cases evidence has been collected that shows the fires are suspicious in nature.