Clinton lecture tickets sell out

Karen Johnson and her co-workers from Pittsburg State University's School of Nursing started their day with a lot of coffee and a lot of eagerness for tickets to former president Bill Clinton's lecture at the Bicknell Center.

"It was first come first served, so there were people that were there far earlier than me and quite a bit later than me, but overall I'm excited and lucky to have gotten the six tickets, I know there were some that weren't able to," Johnson said.

The latter was the case for student Marcus Clem. Clem was able to secure the student ticket he is entitled to, but stood in line to be turned away shortly after tickets went up for sale. Clem was trying to obtain a ticket for his father who had taken the day off for Clinton's visit on Nov. 23. Twenty-five percent of all tickets were set aside for student-only purchase.

"In essence, what happened was, they kicked out 200-300 local people who had been waiting there for hours this morning, in favor of someone who's going to scalp their ticket," Clem said.

Almost immediately after the sellout, scalped tickets began appearing on eBay and Craigslist; some with the hefty price tag of $500 dollars.

PSU officials cited the lack of notice for the Clinton visit for the ticket craze. Tickets sold out seconds after going up for sale, as they were available for purchase via phone, ticket office and online.

"I really hate that we didn't have enough tickets to give to everyone that was interested in attending, I think that's probably a good problem for us to have, we are excited for this visit and we'll have many more visitors to campus during the H. Lee Scott speaker series and so we're excited about the opportunities for the future," VP of University Advancement Kathleen Flannery said.

Flannery noted that a live-stream of the lecture is in the works for those who cannot attend.