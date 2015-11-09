Pittsburg school honors veterans

Students and veterans come together to celebrate veteran's day early. The event is a learning experience for all.

Veterans sing along as students perform America the Beautiful. The performance is one way St. Mary's Colgan Catholic Schools honor local veterans.

“Really proud, glad to come down here, I come every year for this for my grandkids,” says veteran Fearolm Cannarr.

Dozens of veterans attend, giving students the chance to thank them for their service.

“They gave us the freedom that we can have today and we wouldn't be in school, we wouldn't be doing the things we get to do if we didn't have them,” says student Grace Vanbecelaere.

The presentation coincides with the year of father Kapaun, a Kansas priest who died in a North Korean prisoner of war camp. Kapaun was known for helping other soldiers regardless of their race and saved Herb Miller, who spoke to the crowd via Skype, from assassination. Veterans say the presentation was full of valuable lessons for the younger generation.

“Learn more about morals and respect and help kids learn to get along with others, even though you're not all the same, at least try to get along,” says Cannarr.

Hearing the speakers allows students to gain an understanding on what veterans lived through.

“I learned how hard it actually was to be one of them and I know they have a lot of courage and a lot of strength to do what they did,” says Vanbecelaere.

Father Kapaun was declared a Servant of God, the first stage on the path to Catholic sainthood.