MSSU adds position to help veterans

Missouri Southern announces a new staff position following Veteran's Day. Soon, student veterans will have a go to source for all of their needs.

As classes end, students wander on Missouri Southern’s campus, passing by the Memorial Garden that honors veterans. Mixed in with those students are actual veterans adjusting to college life.

“I used to be told what to do, told when to wake up, when to put my boots on, where to work and now I’m in a position where I sort of have to figure it all out on my own,” says Nathaniel Dillon, an Air Force veteran studying at MSSU.

This semester, 300 veterans are utilizing the services offered at the university. School officials say that they often have a tough transition.

“A majority of our veterans already have families and so the importance of getting an education is much greater to them. It’s not only just their success that they’re worried about but it’s being able to provide for their families so that gives them a whole different perspective,” says Vice President of Student Affairs Darren Fullerton.

The university already has veteran services in place but wants to make the process easier. Officials announce the addition of a Veteran Services Coordinator to ensure all needs are met.

“Anything that we can do to welcome the veterans in and make sure that from day 1 they're aware of the services and the facilities that are available on campus will strengthen their success and make sure that they have the opportunity to be successful on campus,” says Fullerton.

Once the position is filled, there will be a new office for veterans to go to for advising and to come together for a place of camaraderie.

“To be able to have that services officer to guide us along our education road, it’s going to bring a sense of calm to ourselves,” says Dillon.

The university hopes to have the position filled by the beginning of next year.