Scouts earn badges at 'merit badge university'

Missouri Southern State University hosted "Merit Badge University" for over 150 area boy scouts looking to earn a badge or two towards eagle scout rank.

"Merit badges are required for rank advancement, and in order to get eagle scout you have to have a total of 21 merit badges as well so some of these classes here today are eagle required. And some are classes they wouldn't be able to get somewhere else," district advancement chair Debbie Cash said.

Courses were taught in aquatic life-saving, law and pottery.

"I think it will just give us a better understanding of how the world works and why it is like that, because boy scouts isn't necessarily just survival, it's mostly just also about teaching you things you would have to learn as an adult," scout Benjamin Horton said.

For others, the outcome was simple.

"Just a sense that I learned something and accomplished it," scout Parker Biggs said.