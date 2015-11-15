Basketball team volunteers at Granby House

Residents of the Granby House celebrate the holidays a few weeks early. The holiday dinner is an annual event but had a noticeable addition this year. The Diamond High School basketball team volunteered to help serve the food to residents and their families. Many residents are supporters of the school’s athletic teams and when they are able to, attend the home games. The event is a community outreach project for the varsity and junior varsity teams.

“I like to see them getting involved and being so willing to help out because to us, it’s important for them to develop that while they're in our program. They're good kids and this is just an opportunity for them to see how good of kids they are,” says head coach Jacob Srigley.

The team helped to serve 300 guests today.