George Washington Carver Monument features African American trailblazers

At a time of racial unrest, park guides say minority youth can look to George Washington Carver for inspiration. The National Monument has a program on African American trailblazers featuring inventors, activists, and educators who made lasting contributions to society. Carver used his education as a way to overcome obstacles and racism, keeping the conversation on the advances he made and shared his knowledge with all races.

“He never got violent, he just used his voice, he let his actions show more, his voice, what he did he just kept on working, kept on doing, he didn't let it stand in his way,” says park guide Valerie Baldwin.

The African American trailblazers program will return to the George Washington Carver National Monument in January.