Mining exhibit on display at Dobson

As part of his graduate curricular project at Pitt State, Jordan Boyd created "Spanish Gold...Jack, Toby and Me", a mining exhibit that explores the history of mining in Ottawa County. Boyd is a seventh-generation Ottawa County resident, with roots in the mining industry.

"The fact of the impact the mines had, not only on the health and success of the mine operators, but also it brought healthcare and education to our county, the college which started as the Miami State School of the Mines that's now N.E.O. A&M college was founded, and the Miami Baptist Hospital was started, and Coleman Theater Beautiful was built downtown," Boyd said.

Boyd was recently hired as the Director of the Dobson Museum in Miami, OK. The documentary "Ozarks Uplift: The story of Tri-State Mining" was shown in conjunction with the exhibit.