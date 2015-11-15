Picher lawsuit settlement reached; residents react

A $1.3 million settlement has been reached in the Picher, OK lawsuit against Cinnabar Services, the appraisal company that "low balled" many of the housing appraisals before the city-wide buyout.

"I think there's bittersweet justice. Bittersweet. The bitter part of it is, it's sad for everybody because they deserved a lot more than what they got," longtime Picher resident Aletha Redden said.

Redden said that since Cinnabar will likely have to file for bankruptcy, the sweet part is that justice was served.

Half of the $1.3 million will go to the attorneys for the class action lawsuit, Jeff Marr and John Wiggins out of Oklahoma City. The other half will be split evenly among the 161 plaintiffs, resulting in about $4000 per plaintiff.

"I am satisfied with what they're offering us now, the price, it is because of the lawyers that are working on this, I'm very satisfied with what I've been given," Rose Ann Jones Rhodes said with a shrug.

However, the reimbursement can never take back the emotional roller-coaster that Picher residents were put on when forced to leave.

"I have to go through Picher every Sunday because that's where my church is, out past there. And I cry. Because I was raised there. And my kids graduated there. And my husband Charlie taught school there for 23 years. And he built a lot of nice homes there. And I'm glad, in a way, that he didn't live long enough to see that," Jones Rhodes said.

