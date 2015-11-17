Crosslines Receives Additional Funding

The city of Joplin pledges more than $320,000 in additional funds for construction of the future Crosslines building.

According to Crosslines Joplin Executive Director, Kathy Lewis, the original budget for renovating the group's facility didn't include a loading dock, "An absolute must this," Lewis said.

The plan didn't account for a rust-damaged roof.

"That was something [contractors] had to take care of before they could put the sealant on top of the roof," Lewis said.

And original plans may have underestimated the cost of federal block-grant requirements.

"We've had some contractors that just didn't come in where they thought they would," Lewis said. "And it's because of prevailing wage and some of the HUD requirements."

The current plan for renovating the soon-to-be home of Crosslines requires an additional $321,302. A number city officials helped Crosslines reach.

"We have fine tuned their total project and we know this is what they would need to finish it," Joplin CDBG Project Coordinator Patty Heagle said.

Without the extra funds, much of the current project would have to be scrapped, according to architect Chris Sams.

"If the funding doesn't come through, the exterior isn't gonna be renovated," Sams said. "The fencing around the property probably won't happen. The interior finishes and things, there will be be some sacrifices that were made on those."

Heagle and Sams said it's not uncommon for grant-funded project budgets to change after approval. And HUD requirements like prevailing wage and contractor standards raise the cost.

Crosslines suggests requirements for block-grant funding cause a bit of uncertainty in the estimate process. Which explains the need for more money.

"You have to develop the cost estimate a year in advance. Then you stat the design phase," Sams said. "So once you start investigating the building and working with the client on what the design is, things change in that process."

"The HUD requirements, and we've had some delays that we didn't foresee," Lewis said. "So all those things go together, it's just costing more than we originally thought."

City Council members unanimously approved the additional funding, Monday.

Crosslines expects the project to be finished by April.

Crosslines Joplin is still operating out of a temporary site until renovations are complete at its future home.