Carl Junction Denies "Children Playing" Sign

A disagreement in Carl Junction between several citizens and the city. The issue: whether a public safety sign should go up or if it would create liability issues.



Ted and Sue Taylor have nearly a dozen letters and pictures directed toward the Carl Junction Board of Alderman to place a "children at play" warning sign on Rocky Lane. something the Taylors say is needed to address speeding drivers.

"We got so many kids on this road playing on it and I just don't want to see any of these kids getting hurt," Ted said.

It's a particular concern for the Taylors; raising a deaf 11-year old along with her 5 siblings still in the house.

"I think the council was pretty adamant to me that we won't be adding any more," City Administrator Steve Lawver said.

The Taylors confronted Carl Junction city officials about placing a warning sign on their street.

Despite having several "children at play" signs throughout Carl Junction, the board of alderman says the city's insurance won't allow any new ones.

"It's possible for the liability issue because if something does happen to a child, and that sign is in place, then they could also include the city into if there is a lawsuit," Lawver said.

They said residents could purchase their own signs and place them 10 feet from city easements. Or on a street like Rocky Lane, which lacks a sidewalk, 10 feet from the street. Aldermen said the best the city could do it lower the speed limit.

"They're not reading the speed limit now," Sue said. "Why would they read the speed limit when it was lowered?"

The Taylor family may believe the sign is a small addition the city can make to keep the community safer. But it's something the city will avoid for now.

Carl Junction police conducted a "speed test" on Rocky Lane, which resulted in one speeding ticket. One city alderman suggested increased police patrol to discourage speeding.

Lawver says over time, the city wants to slowly remove the "children playing" signs that are currently up.