Local health organization recognized

Live Well Crawford County is recognized at a state summit. The members receive the Organizational Health Champion award at the 4th Annual Kansas Obesity Summit.

For the past 7 years, the group has worked to promote healthy life choices throughout the county. It has 4 task forces, Live Active, Eat Well, Breathe Well and Age Well, all targeted to improve the lives of citizens and help prevent chronic diseases.

The organization works with grant money from the state's healthy community initiative and works to improve the lives of residents.The goals are to change policies, systems and environments, even after the grant money runs out.

“It’s creating an atmosphere will that will happen regardless, so making sure that there are policies in place that there are advisory boards in place, that the environment can change to make it a healthier community,” says Martha Murphy with the organization.

The organization also thinks it could have a large impact on businesses.

"If they have healthier employees, there's less productivity loss because of sick days but also health insurance claims and therefore their premiums are less so the profitability for the company is greater,” says Murphy.

The grant from the Kansas Health Foundation that funds the program is set to end in June 2016 but Murphy says that being recognized helps to get their name out to other finders.