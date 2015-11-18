Missouri Southern Talks Paris Attack

As governments around the word discuss military reaction to Friday's attacks in Paris, students and staff at Missouri Southern held an informal discussion Wednesday about their personal reactions.

About 40 filled a room in Webster Hall to speak and listen. Organizers said most haven't had a forum to openly talk about the attacks outside of social media, and wanted a structured discussion after hearing and thinking about the attacks for several days.

"On a college campus there really needs to be a forum for discussion about major world events that capture everyone's attention," Assistant Professor Bill Fischer said.

"Talking about the types of things we see on the news now is very difficult to do because they are such delicate situations and yet, somehow we managed to do it in a very positive and calm way," Lecturer Shannon Connolly said.

Students at Pitt State will hold a memorial on the one-week anniversary of the attack, Friday, at 4pm.