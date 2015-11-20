Miami hosts annual 'holiday open house'

Downtown Miami, OK will see increased business on the weekend of Nov 20 and 21 as its 4th annual "Holiday Open House" is underway.

"Well obviously this weekend is a big weekend for our community, the Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Holiday Open House, with 51 different participants. And you know the idea behind it is to get people to get out and shop a little before black Friday, before Christmas shopping really gets going and just a great opportunity to get in and take advantage of some early discounts," Amanda Davis, director of City of Miami Tourism.

Businesses boasted Christmas music, discounts and holiday cheer to the masses.

"It's a chance to meet up with people we sometimes only see once a year, to give our regular customers a chance to come in and eat and drink champagne and non-alcoholic sparkling juice as well as get a 20% discount and a jump on the holidays. And the focus is to try and keep the business here in town," Barry Oliver, owner of B. Oliver's floral gifts and home decor shop said.

Davis said the goal is to help the 'bottom line'.

"That's important to us, it's important for the economic impact of our community, it's important for our bottom line at the city, with more people coming in for the weekend and spending money obviously, we're hoping to see a spike in sales tax dollars," Davis said.

Shoppers agreed that avoiding the crowds and helping the community serves as a great combination.

"I think it's important to help out all communities, but especially the ones that you are a part of," shopper Shirley Hudson said.

Five percent of proceeds benefit city and county government projects.