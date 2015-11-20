International students share culture at PSU

For a smaller school, Pitt State has a pretty impressive international student program. Tonight, they shared their cultures. The school official who planned the event said in light of the Paris attacks, she felt the annual event was even more important

It's something you don't hear often in Kansas,a Chinese flute. At Pitt State, international students jump at the chance to share their cultures with one another.

“To know how your friends live, what they eat, what the music is and to be globalized, if I can say it like that, so students can be aware of what is going on in the world,” says Igor Gorn from Kazakhstan.

There weren't enough seats at the Tastes and Sounds of Nations event where students from 7 different countries performed.

“I was hoping for a really good crowd because we do have a good community that supports us here but yeah to have standing room only, that was pretty amazing,” says Stephanie Gonzalez, who works with the international students to plan the event.

The annual event is open to the public and many PSU students came out to support the international students.

“We get so busy in our own lives don't we? So it’s helpful to just kind of go oh there are other places around the world and look at the wonderful music they have, the humor, that we're all human, we all like to have a nice time and enjoy new things,” says Gonzalez.

Gorn enjoyed his year as an exchange student so much that he decided to stay at Pitt for 2 more years. He encourages other students to study internationally to experience diversity.

“To be globally minded today is very important and relevant so I highly encourage my American friends to go abroad and see what’s going on in the world,” he says.

This year, there are 550 international students from 46 different countries studying here in Pittsburg.

“The students are so passionate about sharing who they are and where they're from and not just so they can enjoy, which of course they do, but also so that the rest of the campus and community can enjoy and learn,” says Gonzalez.

Many of the international students will graduate in December.