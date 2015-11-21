Pink Picasso a family affair

Father and son pair, AJ and Jordan Wood, painted over a dozen works of art with a cool pink twist.

The paintings were sold in a silent auction with 50 percent of proceeds benefiting Carl Junction Cares, a local breast cancer help fund.

"my aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer, and I got to speak with her about her situation at a family reunion, and she encouraged us to go further with it. So we decided to start the Pink Picasso project and that's how it began," AJ Wood said.

The Woods are pleased with how their paintings have seemed to connect with buyers.

"The main mission is to lift life's burdens and we feel like art is the best way to do that because it transcends all communication barriers," Jordan Wood said.

For the future, AJ dreams of of helping out even more.

"I wish we could give 100 percent of everything that we do already because we do see already that it's making a difference for people. So that will be my goal in the future, is to try and find the people who can help us get to a point when we paint full time and that all goes to the cause," AJ Wood said.

The Woods are locals themselves, residing in Joplin.