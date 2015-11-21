Webb City church donates 350 turkeys

For the second year in a row, Webb City Church of the Nazarene donated turkeys to local families to cook for a Thanksgiving meal.

Through donated turkeys and church member purchase, 350 turkeys were up for grabs, one per family, after participants sat through an abbreviated church service by Pastor Nathan Haeck.

"It's more than I can even imagine, I mean it's being Jesus to the community. And our people here are very sacrificial in their giving, and all these resources and the time, energy we've had that we're just giving and trying to help everyone in every way we possibly can. Just being Jesus to them," Haeck said.

Members of the congregation helped hand out turkeys at the pre-registered event. Those receiving turkeys were thankful.

"I'm very blessed to have a turkey, now me and my family can have a turkey dinner this year," Tonya Love of Joplin said.