MO Representative Kelley teaches a conceal and carry class

Representative Mike Kelley holds a conceal and carry weapons class. He started teaching the courses as a way to fund his reelection campaign while doing something he saw as productive to society.

Today, 18 people show up for the 8 hour long class that includes lecture and time at the shooting range. Those with conceal and carry permits have a different set of laws to follow, something the class reviews extensively.

Kelley believes that when it comes to events like the recent Paris attacks, those carrying concealed weapons could be a big help.

“Guns don't hurt people, bad people hurt people and unfortunately the only thing that ever stops a bad person with a gun, is a good person with a gun. And statistics show that when you have good people with guns, less people get hurt, less people get killed and situations are stopped much quicker,” says Representative Kelley.

One member of the class was prompted to get certification after her house was broken into. In order to successfully pass, they had to fire 15 out of 20 rounds into a target.