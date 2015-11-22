Quantcast

Joplin mural featured in documentary

Joplin is featured in a documentary on community based murals. “Called to Walls," previewed today at Missouri Southern, follows the progress of 4 different murals in small communities throughout Middle America. The story behind "The Butterfly Effect: Dreams Take Flight," on the corner of 15th and Main Streets is shown in the film.

The directors wanted to show the process of civic engagement that went into each mural. Filmmaker and assistant muralist Nicholas Ward says the art shows Joplin’s spirit after the 2011 tornado.

“Joplin was looking at rebuilding, reconstructing, re-identifying, reassessing. This idea of metamorphosis became really important. You see not only the butterflies in the mural but you also see a phoenix in there as well, rising, you know the story of the phoenix rising from the ashes but just a celebratory idea that's in the mural,” says Ward.

The documentary is in its final stages and the film makers plan to submit it to several festivals.

