Increase in law enforcement presence over the holiday

Starting tomorrow, there will be a greater presence of law enforcement across Kansas. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office joins local law enforcement and the Kansas Highway Patrol for the Thanksgiving Traffic Enforcement Campaign.

Thanksgiving is typically a holiday where increased traffic occurs. Sheriff David Groves thinks that low gas prices will encourage more travel.

Extra officers will be patrolling searching for dangerous driving behavior including speeding, passing in no passing zones and not wearing seat belts. Their main focus will be locating and removing intoxicated drivers.

“Families and friends are coming together and they take advantage of that opportunity to go out and celebrate and reconnect and we understand that, we recognize that, but we just want them to do it safely. So if their plans include alcohol, we just strongly encourage them to get a designated driver, have a plan ahead of time, have a great time, a nice holiday and make sure you're safe," says Sheriff Groves.

A funding grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation allows the extra patrol officers throughout the entire state.

There will also be an increased presence in Joplin and throughout Vernon County.The Vernon County Sheriff's Office will be keeping an eye on homes while people are out of town. The office is asking that anyone who plans to travel out of town call the (417) 667-6042 so the Sheriff can put their home on an extra patrol check.