Thanksgiving meal prices to remain steady in 2015

The Missouri Farm Bureau reports steady prices for items used in a Thanksgiving meal.

Annually, MFB measures the price fluctuation of a 16-lb turkey, premade stuffing, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie, brown-and-serve rolls among other dishes and beverages. They found a meal for 10 people averaged $51.92 this year, or $5.19 per person. Compared to the 2014 prices for the same items, this amounts to an overall increase of $1.40, or 14 cents per person. Nationwide the average price totaled $50.11, or $5.01 per person.

"We're actually seeing that food prices are stabilizing, and part of that is because the energy prices have stabilized. We look at the transportation, the processing, the packaging, the marketing of those food items. So we're actually seeing that food prices are a little bit less than anticipated overall throughout the year," Diane Olson, Promotion and Education Director at Missouri Farm Bureau said.

Turkey prices across the state ranged from 79 cents to $1.69 per pound, averaging $1.37. Last year's average price was $1.24. The meal cost is based on a 16-pound bird, so the centerpiece of the meal, the turkey, accounted for $21.92 of the total.



"Then some of the other items were just up a little or down a little so overall the prices were basically flat," Olson said.

Local grocers say, take advantages of the steady prices before it's too late.

"Buy early, because usually our warehouse starts running out of items the day or two before, so we can't get items, and then other stores buy from us for other items so if you can get your stuff early, get your stuff early," Brooke Rentfro, manager at Food-4-Less said.

Earlier in the year, consumers worried that the Avian flu would drive up the price of turkey. MFB confirms the effects of the epidemic have long past.

Cranberries were slightly higher this year, $2.65, compared to $2.38 last year. A gallon of whole milk dropped 70 cents to $3.72 while whipping cream rose 29 cents to $2.69 per half-pint. Prices for turkey and cranberries will continue to fluctuate as we move closer to the Thanksgiving holiday.