Bill Clinton Visits Pitt State

The 42-nd president of the United States avoided his wife's pursuit of the oval office, instead leaving spectators with goals for citizen involvement. President Bill Clinton's speech focuses on diversity, technology, the nation's youth, and how the three are integral in public service.

A message spectator Katie graham found refreshing.

"He was not making just about himself being the former president," Graham said. "He was making us want to be more of a community."

It was an exciting night for the Pitt State sophomore, being a Clinton supporter who's even canvased for Hillary Clinton in Iowa. Graham took in every word from her seat in the third row of the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.

"He knows a lot about history and how we can use that in the future tenses of America, bringing us together more in the communal sense," Graham said.

"There has to be some space for advancing the public good in your private life," President Clinton said. "That is to do something that benefits someone beyond your own family."

When speaking on diversity, Clinton said people should focus on creating inclusive policies, inclusive politics, and an inclusive society.

"Because this is a very diverse group," Clinton said. "With different knowledge, different experiences, different takes on things, different instincts."

"I was so excited to see all the students that were here and have the opportunity of [a] lifetime," Pittsburg resident Pam Lebeer said. "To listen and just hear his message was so inspiring."

"What stood out is like how he explained how to feel or empathize with other students or even just anybody in general in the world," Pitt State Junior Jaydon Wilson said. "I thought it was very powerful, very motivating for especially college students."

And among the 1,100-plus mass listening to Clinton's speech, it was a message intended specifically for students.

"I'm 20 years old," Graham said. "So I didn't have him while he was in office. I don't remember that. And I was expecting a President of the United States. That he wasn't gonna be down to earth. And I could relate to him. But everything he was saying was treat people the way you want to be treated."

The event meant to be live-streamed but faced technical issues. You can find Clinton's complete speech HERE.

