Cleaning services help prepare for Thanksgiving guests

There's a lot to do before tomorrow’s festivities as hosts scramble to get their houses ready for the big meal. Many companies are on hand to help families prepare for company.

There’s more to Thanksgiving than cooking the turkey. There's one chore that most people don't look forward to but is necessary to hosting a house full of guests.

“The biggest thing for me is cleaning, which is you know the least fun thing to do,” says resident Kelley Maydew.

One thing residents call agree on about the holidays, “very stressful,” says Melissa Chambers.

“The stress levels of cleaning become chaotic when you know there’s going to be a lot of people there,” says Tasha Duncan.

And, “very stressful sometimes,” says Donald Marchbanks.

But there are options to eliminate that stress. While families are getting last minute shopping and cooking done, Abundant Shine Incorporated works to make their homes spotless.

“Cleaning takes a lot of time and so we take that time away from you so that you can do other things,” says Angela Grosso with Abundant Shine.

This is one of the busiest weeks for cleaning services. ASI cleans mostly commercial locations but offers one time cleans for families with long to do lists.

“Normally we don't do a whole lot of residential. Around the holidays it starts picking up because people would rather have us come in than do it themselves and it frees up some time for them to do other things,” says Grosso.

A luxury many can see the benefits to.

“It would be something I would invest in financially if I had it,” says Duncan.

If they didn't already have a built in cleaning staff.

“It’s kind of a wish list, not that I could go out and hire a cleaning service, because I have a family that could help me do that,” says Maydew.

“I got kids to help me,” adds Chambers.

The company says the cost of the service is minimal, and that removing the burden, “is priceless, it really is. We'll come in and give you some time back in your life. That's what we do,” says Grosso.

ASI expects to be busy again around Christmas time. They will do anything from a deep clean to just one or two rooms.