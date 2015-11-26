Carthage crisis center offers free meal

Local communities get into the holiday spirit. Today, the Crisis Center in Carthage offers a free meal open to anyone.

Today more than 250 people stop in for a meal and a place to spend time with others. An additional 200 to go boxes were delivered to those who can't leave the house. The meal is offered every year but this year, organizers say they saw a huge increase in those requests.

“People call in a request meals and this year we've actually had about 20 percent more requests that came in for food so whether or not we're advertising better or if there’s a greater need, either way we're glad to be able to supply all of the meals that people ask for,” says Jim Benton with the Crisis Center.

Over 130 volunteers donated time and money to have the lunch prepared.

"Volunteers are the greatest people in the world because they give of themselves. When you talk about an opportunity to give thanks, one of the best ways to do this is coming and serving others, greatest people in the world,” adds Benton

The crisis center will do the same around Christmas time.