Shoppers brave lines, rain for Thanksgiving deals

Black Friday no longer begins on a Friday anymore, rather, Thanksgiving Day afternoon.

Many area stores boasted long lines and soaked customers as they waited for their chance at some of the hottest deals of the season.

"I came in here for the 4-K TV, 60 inch and wireless beats headphones," William Flanagan of Springfield, IL said.

Flanagan was in town visiting his mother-in-law when he decided to wait in the rain for three hours for a chance at a TV. Best Buy passed out vouchers to those standing in line to try to obtain the electronics they were waiting for.

"They passed out flyers that they had so many of them, and I was lucky enough to be in the top 20 to get the TV," Flanagan said.

Others were not as lucky. Best Buy ran out of Toshiba 49" TVs before the store even opened.

Joplin Police were out in thick to ensure no crowd got too rowdy due to the aggressive nature of the shopping day.

"We try to just stand by and make sure that everybody stays calm and when they're actually making their purchases, they don't get too excited when they're going for a specific item or something. Sometimes human nature kicks in and people do things they wouldn't normally do on a day like today," Capt.Sloan Roland said.