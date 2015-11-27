Joplin Humane Society gets in on Black Friday deals

The Joplin Humane Society didn't want to be left out of Black Friday sales. Plenty of residents came out to "black fur-iday," the chance to adopt an animal at a lower price. And the first 10 people to adopt got free customized ID tags for their new pet.

Since taking in more than 345 animals in November, the kennel is completely full. There are over 135 dogs and puppies and 85 cats looking to have a new home for the holidays.

“We are always full, sometimes I guess just more full than others if that makes any sense, but yeah every spot is full so any pet that leaves is a big help for us,” says Lysa Boston, shelter manager.

And plenty of animals got to go home with their new families today. The shelter does ask that residents are sure they are ready for the commitment before taking an animal home.

“We really want to get the pets homes but we really want them to be forever homes. So of course it’s always tempting to adopt a fluffy puppy or a cute kitten we just want everybody to make sure that they're prepared, these pets are going to be around from 13 to 15 years, make sure that you're stable and good and will have a good home for the pet for that long,” says Boston.