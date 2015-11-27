Shoppers cash out on Black Friday

Black Friday is now routine for most chain stores, offering special door-busters and sales gimmicks to get shoppers in and spending.

"There were a number of our stores that had door-busters, so it would be special promotions for just the first hundred people or the first hour or two that the stores were open and so that's really a great opportunity to take advantage of some major sale prices and really get the best deal possible," Cameo Harrington of NorthPark Mall said.

NorthPark Mall boasted early opening hours and will have extended store hours through Christmas. Local shoppers cashed out on early on.

"Well at Victoria's secret we got if you spend over $75 you get a free bag, and at American Eagle if you spend over $95 you get a free blanket," Morgen Hipfl of Frontenac said.

Penney's offered savings for both card-holders and non-card-holders.

"I saved probably $30-$40 today on the stuff that I bought today. Good buys out here," John England of Carthage said, holding his JCP bags.