JPD offers holiday shopping safety tips

Joplin Police say that in the first 3 days of the holiday shopping season, they have seen an increase in shoplifting. They urge shoppers and store employees to be aware of their surroundings so they don't become a victim. Residents should keep their valuables and phones safely stored and women should make sure their purses are held close to their bodies.

Theft from vehicles is common and officials say to pay attention to where you park, lock your car, and look around before exiting the vehicle.

“You want to watch for anything that's suspicious as you're getting out of your vehicle, is there anyone approaching or anything like that just be vigilant and aware of your surroundings as you're out there shopping for the season,” says Sergeant Dan Haskins with the JPD.

“Anytime you're storing bags in your car from one store to another store as you're doing your shopping and going from businesses we actually suggest you secure those in your trunk if you're able to. Bare minimum if you're not able to get them secured into a trunk so they're out of sight is cover them up with something else in your vehicles. You want them to be as inconspicuous as possible you just don't want the packages out there so everyone can go and see what you bought,” he adds.

The Joplin Police Department increases patrol in the shopping districts during this time of year to ensure citizens are safe

“This time of year we tend to be a little more on high alert, we really watch our shopping districts, the mall area, and all the other major retailers so we can help prevent that the best of our abilities. So we purposefully put extra patrols in those areas to help prevent that but it’s definitely a partnership between the police department and the citizens we serve,” says Haskins.

Store employees also need to be alert and aware. With an influx of shoppers in stores, it is easier for a shop lifter to blend in with the crowd.