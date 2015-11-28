Shoppers 'shop small' in Joplin

For the past several years, the Saturday following Black Friday is "small business Saturday", a chance to show support for locally-owned small businesses.

"Locally owned businesses is the heart of downtown Joplin. Not only is this our historic district, but it really is just the heart of who we are and the foundation of the community," Callie Hudson of the Downtown Joplin Alliance said.

Along with brick and mortar stores, a temporary storefront was set up at the Cosmopolitan Event Center for artisans with no permanent location. Ivy Hagedorn has a booth and makes handmade re-purposed jewelry.

"It's just, it's a little more special you know, it's not mass-produced, it's made by one person, and it's just a great thing to support I think," Hagedorn said, "this is what I do for a living, so it is extremely important that we get local support through this sort of thing, it allows me to do what I love and other artisans as well so that we can hopefully keep providing something that people desire and want to purchase."

For shopper Jeremy Haun and his wife, a realization is what led them to shop local.

"We realize that everything we were buying was from Amazon at a point. And I live downtown, I work downtown, and I really feel like I wanted to give back to that," Haun said.

Hudson encourages shoppers to think small always, not just during the holiday season.

"Anytime you can find what you need at a locally-owned mom and pop store, we really encourage people to do that," Hudson said.