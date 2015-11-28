McDonald County man wants county to fix flooding problem

Heavy rains the last few days cause flooding in the area. But one McDonald County man has been dealing with severe flooding every time it rains for the past 3 years and he wants the county to help.

Three years ago when it rained, Sarratt Road would flood. Once the county built it up, Gary Wimpey was left with the problem.

“I was happy they built it up I can tell you that I’m really proud of the road now but I’m not proud of what it’s done,” says Wimpey.

His yard is now the lowest point that up to 3 and a half feet of water backs up, a problem he didn't have before. He’s reached out to county officials countless times to come up with a solution.

“More or less the last time I talked to them they said it got down to the point where I don't know what to do about it and I said well then you're telling me that it’s my responsibility to take care of something that you caused,” Wimpey say.

County Commissioner john bunch says that although several officials have been out to the property, there is no easy fix. When it comes down to it, public funds can't be used for private landscaping. He wishes he had a better answer but has suggested that Wimpey builds up his yard.

Wimpey and his family say it's more about flood control and that living on a fixed income doesn't give him the funds to truck in that much soil. A disabled veteran, his main concern is getting out of the house.

“I cannot get out to the car probably for 2 or 3 days without someone carrying me. I'm stranded. If I had an electric wheelchair I couldn't even get out there because it would drown the batteries out,” he says.

One thing on which Wimpey and bunch can agree, it's a bad situation.

Wimpey and his family are considering taking legal action.