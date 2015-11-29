Bakery to join downtown local businesses

Kristen Sheafer has baked her whole life, to deal with stress and relax. But after she lost her job in Kansas City, she asked a friend who was opening a bakery if she could work "for free" to learn the trade.

"I looked in to going to culinary school and that wasn't an option, and several other things fell through that I ended up working with my friend for almost two years at a bakery learning to do the business that I love," Sheafer said.

So when the vacancy at 124 S. Main in downtown Joplin came about, Sheafer jumped at the opportunity to open her "Frosted Cakerie". The bakery, specializing in cookies and cakes will open in either December or January, depending on the results of a crowd-funding site Sheafer has used to get things started.

"If I don't make my goal I will still be able to open, I just don't know that I'll be able to open before Christmas. Which is a big deal to me because if I don't open before Christmas then I open in January and I if I open in January, that's one of the slowest months for retailers everywhere," Sheafer said.

Shopping local is different than big box stores, Sheafer and neighboring business Firehouse Pottery agree.

"I can start to notice the regulars that came in every so often remember my name and me and just catch up about family members and things like that. So that's my favorite part - is getting to know the people that live here and getting the word out through all the small shops helping one another, they get the word out pretty well," Firehouse employee Alex Swafford said.

Small businesses make for 80 percent of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce's membership.

"You know small business is a huge part of the economy here locally in our region. Small business is sort of the backbone of small areas, we need those small local businesses. And we definitely want to support them," Chamber communications director Kirstie Smith said.

Smith is happy to see vacancies fill, because it means more businesses bringing money to Joplin and helping other businesses.

"Obviously you always want vacancies throughout your entire community to be full, it looks great when you're bringing large prospects to town, if you can say all your small areas are full of small businesses that are thriving, so definitely we're interested in helping small businesses to fill up those vacancies we have in downtown, and other areas," Smith said.

Sheafer looks forward to efforts like small business Saturday, and an emphasis on supporting locals with the entrepreneurial spirit.

"What they're doing is supporting their community, their friends, family and local makers who put a lot of time and effort and love into what they do," Sheafer said.

