Preventing package theft

Postal systems will deliver millions of packages everyday following Cyber Monday, with the busiest delivery day being Dec. 22. But no longer are packages safe on your front door step.

Package poachers are known to follow delivery trucks and snatch up packages moments after delivery. It's a trend found almost everywhere, including Joplin.

"We've had several, over the years, several thefts of packages and that's year-round, not just the holiday season, a lot of times people know the chances of getting caught are not very good sometimes," Cpl. Chuck Niess of Joplin Police Department said.

Postal services offer several levels of security for your parcels.

"I would suggest if you're ordering something expensive that you ask for signature confirmation, that way someone has to be at home to sign for it, or provide an area that is secure that we can deliver the packages in, when the shipper is shipping the item, they do have the option to select signature confirmation, which is offered on express mail as well," USPS supervisor Camaron Keeter said.

Keeter said the best thing you can do is to watch delivery dates and check your porch frequently.

"In the case of stolen parcels, they report it to the police, and then we forward it on to the postal inspection service, and they do offer insurance on each priority package," Keeter said.

Some residents are taking matters into their own hands.

"You know some people put up cameras that watch their front door step, so they've caught people doing that, I would recommend you ask for it to be put somewhere other than right there at your front door," Niess said.

Which can include your neighbor's house if you know they will be home.

Various amounts of insurance can be requested for each parcel, so decide your package's value and priority accordingly.