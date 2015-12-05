Premier Surgical hosts breakfast with Santa

Premier Surgical Institute is a city-owned, city-operated hospital in Galena. As part of a 'thank you' to patients, all were invited to a breakfast with Santa.

"Well you know at all times of the year it's important to have superb healthcare but with the partnership with the community it just gives us an opportunity to give back and invite them into our home and enjoy the holidays with us," CEO Travis Roderick said.

Santa was available for accepting wishlists and photo opportunities. A pancake breakfast was provided by Red Onion Cafe.

"This is one way for our family to give back to the community. Jim Hardy and the Red Onion are providing all the food for us and we are fortunate enough to have them as partners for feeding our patients and their families so he's rolled out his heart during Christmas to make this event happen," Roderick said.

Santa finished his visit by visiting patients in the inpatient wing of the hospital who were unable to make the event.